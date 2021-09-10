All-Ireland final: Tyrone awash with colour ahead of clash with Mayo
By Julian Fowler
South West Reporter, BBC News NI
- Published
Tyrone is awash with flags and bunting as the county prepares to take on Mayo in the All-Ireland football final at Croke Park.
Strabane's iconic "Tinnies" sculpture has been adorned in Tyrone kit and cars have been painted red and white with messages of support to local players.
Bars and restaurants are getting ready to show the match on television.
Local businesses have seen an upsurge in trade with supporters buying new kit and souvenirs.
Marty Woodhead, who owns a sports shop in Omagh, said business had been "unbelievable" since Tyrone beat Kerry.
"It has not stopped now, the gear is flying out, it's a pity there isn't an All-Ireland every month," he said.
'Atmosphere will be electric'
"For the whole economy, the restaurants and the bars, the sports shops, everybody is happy, everybody is talking about the match.
"The atmosphere for Saturday will be electric."
With Covid restrictions cutting the 82,000 capacity down to 41,150 at Croke Park, many have been on the hunt for an elusive ticket.
One fan making the trip to Dublin, Aibhlin Neeson, said she cannot wait to get down the road to support Tyrone.
"I think it's just the buzz, the build up of the whole year, and the excitement that we're hopefully going to take it home," she said.
Tyrone has won the All-Ireland senior football championship three times in 2003, 2005 and 2008.
They have also lost three times, most recently in 2018.
Schools have been getting in on the pre-match festivities too, with many allowing pupils to ditch their uniforms for the day if they turn up in red and white.
St Mary's Primary School in Newtownbutler in County Fermanagh has even come out in Tyrone colours in support of P7 teacher Niall Sludden.
'Massive buzz'
The Tyrone forward said persuading the pupils to wear the Tyrone kit was a harder task than the semi-final extra time victory over Kerry.
"I don't see too many Mayo jerseys in here today," he said.
"To have that backing is brilliant. You can see there's a massive buzz around the school and I'm really lucky to have the support."
His pupils see him as an inspiration for what he has already achieved and they are confident he can go on and help Tyrone win the final.
"It's a great honour because as a small child I grew up wanting to play on the biggest stage and we're getting the chance to do that again in Saturday."
The sports editor of the Ulster Herald, Barry O'Donnell, said reaching a seventh final in more than a century is a huge achievement.
"You only have to look around the county, it's awash with colour," he said.
"It just provides such a positive contrast with the gloom and anxiety which has gripped not just Tyrone but the whole country over the last 18 months, so it's great to see the buzz and excitement."
