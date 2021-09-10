NI Assembly: New process for complaints about MLAs
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Stormont's standards commissioner has implemented a new process for people to make complaints about assembly members (MLAs).
A new website includes a confidential online form for complaints to be lodged.
Previously complaints had to be made via email, phone or post.
The commissioner, Dr Melissa McCullough, can now also investigate alleged breaches of conduct by Stormont ministers.
Legislation that took effect in March extended her role allowing her to consider complaints surrounding the ministerial code of conduct. This function is unique to Northern Ireland.
Dr McCullough has been in post for just over a year, after a three-year gap without a commissioner during the collapse of devolution.
She said there was a "distinct need to increase public trust in the assembly and politics in general".
"This new online presence launched today will help to promote the high standards that the Northern Irish public want to see in the assembly and their elected officials," she added.
"I do recognise that some may not have access to the website to make a complaint online, therefore I would encourage those individuals to still engage with my work and make a complaint via post or by telephone."
Dr McCullough can investigate complaints, but recommending sanctions against MLAs or ministers remains a matter for Stormont's standards committee.