Covid-19: NI records six coronavirus-linked deaths, 1,687 cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Six coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Friday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,444.
Another 1,687 cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday, down from 1,831 on Thursday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 215,457 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 461 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up from 472 on Thursday.
There are 43 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down one from Thursday.
Thirty five of those with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units are on ventilators.
Last updated 10 September at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,484,598 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
Of those, 1,296,071 are first doses, and 1,188,527 are second doses.
A total of 2,911 doses were administered on Thursday.
Last updated 10 September at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,115.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,292 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday, down from 1,545 on Wednesday.
A total of 362,228 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 331 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down four from Wednesday.
There are 54 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down two from Wednesday.
Last updated 9 September at 17:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 6,969,334 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Wednesday.
Of those, 3,723,052 were first doses and 3,246,282 were second doses.
Last updated 9 September at 17:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland