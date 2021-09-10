Northern Ireland presenter takes top Radio One music slot
Radio presenter Dean McCullough is taking over a top slot on BBC Radio One.
Dean, originally from Newtownabbey in County Antrim, was a seasonal presenter over Christmas.
He will take over the mid-morning slot on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Speaking to BBC NI's Good Morning Ulster programme, he said he was "very much the new boy" but hoped to bring some "down-to-earth behaviour" to the station.
The slot has been held by some of the biggest names in radio broadcasting.
He said: "Being able to bring that Northern Ireland-ness and start to really, really appeal to other parts of the country I think is going to be really, really important because it's the biggest youth music station in the world."
The new gig comes after 10 years of "hard graft".
"Being from Northern Ireland, being from Belfast, these opportunities don't come round that often.
"Radio 1 serves the whole country and I think that what they've done with the new schedule is just so powerful, I think it's the strongest schedule that we've ever had on Radio 1."
The DJ was previously on Gaydio, the UK's biggest LGBT+ radio station.
He will host the brand new weekend show live from Salford from 10:30 to 13:30 BST every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.