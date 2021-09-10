Brexit: Maros Sefcovic to speak at Queen's University
- Published
European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic will make a speech at Queen's University on Friday morning.
He is also expected to hold a press conference later, during the second day of his visit to Northern Ireland.
On Thursday, he urged politicians to "dial down the rhetoric" on the Northern Ireland Protocol.
He was responding to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's warning that his party may quit Stormont "within weeks" if its protocol demands are not met.
Mr Sefcovic is in Northern Ireland to meet political, business and civic leaders.
The UK wants the protocol, which puts a trade border in the Irish Sea, changed.
Unionists believe it undermines their place in the United Kingdom and want it to be scrapped.
'Calm and focus'
Mr Sefcovic called for calm.
"Let's focus on the issues which are the most important for the people of Northern Ireland, let's be constructive, let's dial down the political rhetoric, let's bring calm and focus on what is our task to accomplish."
Technical discussions between the UK and EU on an agri-food agreement have reached a stalemate.
The EU has offered the UK a Swiss-style deal which would involve the UK following EU rules.
The UK has rejected that and instead asked for a deal in which the EU would recognise UK standards as equivalent to its own.
An EU official has suggested that the issue could be unlocked with a bespoke arrangement which recognises Northern Ireland's unique circumstances.
It is not yet clear what such an arrangement might involve and the EU is wary that the UK would demand the same deal for GB-EU agri-food trade.