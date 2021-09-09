Covid-19: NI records eight coronavirus-linked deaths, 1,831 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Eight coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,438.
Another 1,831 cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday, up from 1,210 on Wednesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 213,770 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 472 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up from 454 on Wednesday.
There are 44 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, the same as on Wednesday.
Thirty four of those with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units are on ventilators.
Last updated 9 September at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,479,883 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
Of those, 1,294,896 are first doses, and 1,184,987 are second doses.
A total of 2,937 doses were administered on Monday.
Last updated 9 September at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,115.
This number includes 43 deaths newly notified in the past week.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,545 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, up from 1,470 on Tuesday.
A total of 360,967 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 335 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down 12 from Tuesday.
There are 56 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down three from Tuesday.
Last updated 8 September at 18:15
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 6,951,760 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Tuesday.
Of those, 3,720,088 were first doses and 3,231,672 were second doses.
Last updated 8 September at 18:15
Source: Department of Health Ireland