US group writes to PM over Troubles legacy plan
A group of prominent Irish Americans have said they will not support the UK government's Troubles legacy proposals.
In July, the government unveiled plans which would see an end to Troubles-related prosecutions.
Boris Johnson said it would allow Northern Ireland to "draw a line under the Troubles".
The Ad Hoc Committee to Protect the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) said it believed the proposal would not get the approval of the Biden administration.
The US group said it had studied the government proposals with "great care" and said they could become an "issue of contention" between the US and UK governments.
"We have strong reason to believe this proposal will not be met with approval in Washington by either Congress or the Biden administration," they said.
"It will be a further source of disagreement with US political leaders who have already raised serious concerns about your government's recent approach to implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol."
@HocGfa has sent letter to Prime Minister Johnson on Northern Ireland amnesty proposal. Much to broad & sweeping with no care for victims & survivors. Terrible precedent that will set back global human rights. pic.twitter.com/dwnehViy0K— Ad Hoc Committee to Protect GFA (@HocGfa) September 8, 2021
Northern Ireland's executive parties, victims' groups and the Irish government have all expressed opposition to the proposals, with some labelling them as a "de-facto amnesty".
The proposals, announced by Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, included provisions for a statute of limitations, a legal mechanism which would bar future prosecutions.
This would apply to former members of the security forces and to former paramilitaries.
The Ad Hoc Committee to Protect the GFA was formed more than two years ago by leading political leaders and diplomats who have a history of supporting the peace process in Northern Ireland.
The group includes five former US ambassadors, several former US special envoys to Northern Ireland as well as leaders of Irish American organisations.