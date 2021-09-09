Amazon to open delivery station in Portadown
Amazon is to open its second delivery station in Northern Ireland in County Armagh.
The facility, at the Mahon industrial estate in Portadown, will create about 20 permanent jobs, the company has said.
These would be in addition to more than 100 driver jobs for the company's delivery service partners, it added.
The 7,000 square metre building is expected to be fully operational later this year.
Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: "The creation of 20 permanent warehouse jobs and around 100 driver opportunities in the Upper Bann area is a tremendous boost to the local economy.
"More and more companies are recognising the merits in making this area a distribution hub, with a road network linking to main arterial routes to every corner of Northern Ireland, and beyond.
"Amazon recognising this really puts the area on the map and I very much welcome this investment."
Amazon has also announced it will open its first fulfilment centre in Ireland, creating 500 permanent jobs.
The new site will be at Baldonnell business park, Dublin and will open next spring.