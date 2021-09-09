Stena ferry sailings cancelled after positive Covid test
Ferry operator Stena Line cancelled four sailings between Scotland and Northern Ireland after one of its crew members tested positive for Covid-19.
Its 19:30 BST departure from Cairnryan and 23:30 BST departure from Belfast were cancelled on Wednesday.
On Thursday, the same incident led to the company calling off its 03:45 BST departure from Cairnryan and its 07:30 BST departure from Belfast.
"We apologise to our passengers for the inconvenience," Stena said.
The company said it had acted in accordance with its "comprehensive safety protocol procedures".
It confirmed the crew member received a positive result from a lateral flow test (LFT).
The employee is now self-isolating, along with four other crew members who were identified as close contacts.
The rest of the crew are also taking Covid-19 tests as a "further precaution", the firm said.
"Stena Line is currently working with the local and port health authorities in Scotland in a bid to restore the service as quickly as possible, adhering to all prevailing public health safety protocols," the firm added.