EU's Maros Sefcovic to hear views on protocol on NI visit
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic will begin a two-day visit to Northern Ireland later.
He will meet political, business and civic leaders and make a speech at Queen's University Belfast.
It comes as the UK government is seeking major changes to the NI Brexit deal, known as the protocol.
An EU official said Mr Sefcovic wanted to hear about the protocol's practical difficulties but will also say the deal will not be renegotiated.
On Monday, the UK delayed new checks on goods from Great Britain entering Northern Ireland as required by the protocol.
Lord Frost, the Brexit minister, said the move was necessary to "provide space for further potential discussions" with the EU.
Mr Sefcovic is the EU's chief Brexit negotiator.
In December 2020 he negotiated an implementation plan for the protocol with the then Brexit Minister Michael Gove.
Since then EU-UK relations over Northern Ireland have worsened.
In recent months the EU has attempted to take a more conciliatory position such as pausing a legal case against the UK for allegedly breaching the protocol.
On Monday the EU "noted" the delay in further Irish Sea border checks and said it was focused on "identifying long-term, flexible and practical solutions to address issues related to the practical implementation of the protocol".
However it has repeatedly said the sort of fundamental renegotiation Lord Frost wants is not on offer.
Mr Sefcovic will hear radically different views on the protocol from Northern Ireland's political leaders.
Unionists believe it undermines their place in the United Kingdom and want it to be scrapped.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffery Donaldson is also due to make a speech about the protocol on Thursday.
Nationalist and others see the protocol as the least worst option for preventing a hard land border, as well as providing the economic advantage of continued unfettered access to both the GB and EU markets.
Business groups are likely to tell Mr Sefcovic that the movement of food products from GB to Northern Ireland is the protocol's greatest practical difficulty.
Technical discussions between the UK and EU on an agri-food agreement have reached a stalemate.
The EU has offered the UK a Swiss-style deal which would involve the UK following EU rules.
The UK has rejected that and instead asked for a deal in which the EU would recognise UK standards as equivalent to its own.
An EU official has suggested that the issue could be unlocked with a bespoke arrangement which recognises Northern Ireland's unique circumstances.
It is not yet clear what such an arrangement might involve and the EU is wary that the UK would demand the same deal for GB-EU agri-food trade.