Covid-19: Further push to vaccinate students in 'jabbathon'
- Published
There is to be a further push to vaccinate more students at campuses in Northern Ireland.
The health minister Robin Swann announced details of the plan on Wednesday.
The initiative - termed "jabbathon" - will involve 60 walk-in clinics across 30 campuses giving first jabs to students in universities and Further Education colleges.
It forms part of the ongoing vaccination push.
The take-up rate for first doses is coming close to 90% of the adult population.
Mr Swann said he was sure the programme would increase vaccination take-up.
"By getting vaccinated, students will be playing a vital part in getting normality back - reducing the threat of disruption to their education and all aspects of student life."
This push to get more students vaccinated comes on top of the ongoing programme of localised walk-in mobile clinics for everyone aged 16 and over.
Plans have also been confirmed for walk-in vaccination clinics at the Balmoral Show later this month.
Vaccination will also be offered to the farming community through the Public Health Agency's Farm Families Health Checks Programme.
The mass vaccination clinics will cease operating this weekend.
They have been concentrating mainly on administering second vaccines doses since the end of July.
Vaccination will continue to be available through a growing network of participating pharmacies.
Meanwhile, a special music event to promote vaccine awareness is to be held at Ormeau Park on 17 September.
The event, called Emerge, is to feature a line-up of internationally renowned DJs.
It is being supported by the Department of Health and Department for Communities and admission to Emerge depends on vaccination status.
Those attending will need to have been fully vaccinated with both vaccine jabs - or have had one jab plus a negative lateral flow test.
Concerts throughout Northern Ireland over the summer have required proof of Covid antibodies, vaccination or a negative test.
Vaccine passports in nightclubs and other indoor venues in England will be required at the end of this month.
Tickets to the event are free - with a £2 booking fee, £1 of which will go to Vaccinaid, the UNICEF charity which improves access to vaccinations in the developing world.