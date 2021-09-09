Coronavirus: Stormont to discuss rising school absences
- Published
The Northern Ireland Assembly will be recalled later for members (MLAs) to discuss rising pupil absences in schools due to Covid-19.
Sinn Féin proposed the move, after some principals criticised self-isolation advice and availability of tests.
Schools have faced a logistical burden of contact tracing, with many pupils also missing class due to demand for tests.
The Public Health Agency is now set to take over contact tracing in schools.
Schools are also expected to be urged to encourage pupils to take twice-weekly lateral flow device (LFD) tests instead of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which require appointments to be made.
It is hoped it will ease the difficulties placed on principals and school leaders to trace close contacts.
However it may take some time for it to become operational and depends on agreement with principals' representatives and unions.
MLAs were not due to resume business in the assembly chamber until Monday.
Instead, they will return to debate a motion from 12:00, which calls on the assembly to formally note its concern at the situation.
It adds the parties should "recognise that this situation has been worsened by the failure of the minister of education to develop clear and robust guidance for our school staff".
Stormont ministers are also expected to get an update on the situation in schools at their executive meeting on Thursday.
It's been a rocky start to term time for many pupils, parents and school principals.
Now MLAs are starting their assembly term early, to reflect the public frustration expressed so far.
Fingers will be pointed at the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Education Minister Michelle McIlveen, but she and her officials reject accusations they didn't prepare enough.
With the Public Health Agency already poised to step in to manage contact tracing, that has in effect cooled some of the political heat.
The DUP's opponents will still attempt to land their own blows though, and questions for the minister still remain.
For example, how soon is the PHA going to get things operational and how will it work in practice?
Schools will want answers as soon as possible.
Officials from the departments of health and education have been working together throughout the week in a bid to manage the issue.
New self-isolation guidance for schools was issued on 26 August.
It changed previous guidance for close contacts to isolate for 10 days and aimed to reduce the time children spent out of school.
But it was mainly the responsibility of school principals and staff to trace asymptomatic close contacts.
Any child with symptoms is still expected to stay off school and get a PCR test.
If that is positive they must self-isolate for 10 days.
On Tuesday, teaching unions and some school principals criticised a suggestion by First Minister Paul Givan to use lateral flow testing to prevent many pupils needing to self-isolate.