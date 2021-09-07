Arlene Foster to step down as MLA by end of month
- Published
Arlene Foster is to step down as MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone by the end of September.
In a statement on Tuesday evening, the former DUP leader said the process to select her successor had already begun.
Deborah Erskine, a Fermanagh and Omagh District councillor and former party press officer, is being tipped for co-option into Mrs Foster's seat.
Mrs Foster stepped down as party leader in May, but remained as first minister until 14 June.
Mrs Foster served as first minister from January 2016 to January 2017, when the Northern Ireland Assembly collapsed, and again from January 2020.
She was ousted earlier this year and was replaced as leader by Edwin Poots, who resigned after 21 days due to an internal party dispute.
The party is now led by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who is currently MP for the Lagan Valley area, with constituency colleague Paul Givan MLA as first minister.
Sir Jeffrey has stated his intention to contest the Northern Ireland Assembly elections next year, and to lead his party in Stormont.