Covid-19: NI records seven coronavirus-linked deaths, 1,748 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Seven coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,424.
Another 1,748 cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday, down from 1,764 on Monday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 210,729 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 461 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up from 407 on Monday.
There are 45 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 46 on Monday.
Thirty five of those with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units are on ventilators.
Last updated 7 September at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,470,155 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
Of those, 1,292,837 are first doses, and 1,177,318 are second doses.
A total of 1,714 doses were administered on Monday.
Last updated 7 September at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the Republic of Ireland on Monday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,112.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,144 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday, down from 1,180 on Sunday.
A total of 357,955 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 384 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up 22 on Sunday.
There are 59 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, the same number as Sunday.
Last updated 6 September at 15:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 6,937,291 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday.
Of those, 3,716,531 were first doses and 3,220,760 were second doses.
Last updated 6 September at 15:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland