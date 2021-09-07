Stormont to receive £180m in extra funding
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Stormont will receive an extra £180m of funding this year as a result of increased health spending announced for England.
The NHS in England is getting an extra £5.4bn to respond to Covid-19 and tackle waiting lists.
Public spending rules means Northern Ireland gets a population-based share of extra spending in England.
Stormont ministers will now have decide how to spend the money, which does not necessarily have to be on health.
It is expected to be allocated next month in a budget process known as a monitoring round.
The government says Northern Ireland will have an extra £400m to spend by 2024/25 as a result of the prime minister's longer-term plan to increase spending on health and social care in England.
Boris Johnson has announced a tax rise in order to spend an extra £12bn a year over the next three years to address the funding crisis in health and social care.
There will be a 1.25% increase in National Insurance from April 2022.