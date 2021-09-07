Coronavirus: NI school policy may need 'other options'
The NI Executive may need to consider other options for Covid-19 testing and contact tracing in schools, First Minister Paul Givan has said.
Some principals have expressed concern about a high number of pupils missing classes.
On Monday, more than half of the pupils at Larne High School were absent because they were in close contact with a positive case.
Mr Givan suggested a quicker form of testing could be used for schools.
The current guidance issued by the Public Health Agency (PHA) last month advised that close contacts of a positive case can avoid self-isolation if they had recently tested positive themselves and present no symptoms.
Otherwise, if a pupil is a close contact and has no symptoms but has not had a positive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) in the previous 90 days, they are advised to self-isolate until they have taken a test.
Mr Givan said this policy was supported by all the parties in the executive and should be followed, rather than children having to self-isolate for the previous requirement of 10 days.
Lateral flow testing
Mr Givan conceded it was "becoming difficult" to find available slots for PCR tests and questioned if the education system should "go back to a system of lateral flow testing", which are not as accurate but provide quick results.
He told BBC News NI that such tests were considered sufficient for access to venues such as sporting events and could be "carried out at home by parents".
"Every option needs to now be considered because if the system within the Public Health Agency cannot support principals to implement a policy which was to prevent children being put out for 10 days and to have a turnaround of 24 hours, then we need to be considering other options," he explained.
On Sunday, the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) said some schools had decided not to follow the PHA guidance because they feared it could lead to greater infection rates.
The union said some principals would like pupils to have longer self-isolation periods to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus to their classmates.
The first minister said he wanted the Department of Health to provide an update on the situation at Thursday's executive meeting.
"We need our children in school, parents want children in school, teachers want the children in school but they need to have the right support to make that happen," Mr Givan added.