Covid-19: NI records nine coronavirus-linked deaths, 1,764 cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Nine coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Monday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,417.
Another 1,764 cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, up from 1,248 on Sunday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 208,981 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 407 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down from 409 on Friday, when figures were last updated.
There are 46 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, the same number as on Friday.
Thirty six of those with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units are on ventilators.
Last updated 6 September at 14:45 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,465,965 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
Of those, 1,291,944 are first doses, and 1,174,021 are second doses.
A total of 1,892 vaccinations were administered on Sunday.
Last updated 6 September at 14:45 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,112.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,180 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday, down from 1,703 on Saturday.
A total of 356,826 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 362 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down one from 363 on Saturday.
There are 59 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up seven from Saturday.
Last updated 5 September at 15:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 6,906,930 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Saturday.
Of those, 3,708,326 were first doses and 3,198,604 were second doses.
Last updated 5 September at 15:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland