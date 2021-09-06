Covid-19: Executive to consider easing hospitality rules
By Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
- Published
The Stormont Executive will consider easing more Covid-19 restrictions at a meeting on Monday.
Ministers are under pressure from the hospitality sector to relax table service and social-distancing measures.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is also pushing for the executive to agree a plan - complete with dates - to remove all restrictions.
Last week's meeting was cancelled after Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill tested positive for Covid-19.
She is expected to take part in Monday's meeting.
The legal requirement for social distancing outdoors no longer exists in Northern Ireland.
However, indoor premises such as restaurants and workplaces are still required to comply with at least 1m (3ft).
That rule has already been removed in the rest of the UK, but guidance remains that people should socially distance where possible, and in places like hospitals and schools, the rules differ again.
Some hospitality businesses in Northern Ireland have urged the executive to scrap the requirement for social distancing, saying it continues to affect their trade.
In addition, hospitality businesses are required to operate table service only for drinks and must record customer details for contact tracing.
Nightclubs in Northern Ireland also remain closed, and dancing is not permitted at indoor venues where music is played.