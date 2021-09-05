North Belfast: Appeal after man injured in sectarian assault
Police are appealing for witnesses after a dog walker suffered facial injuries including a broken nose in a sectarian hate crime in north Belfast.
The man was attacked on 25 August at about 22:00 BST.
Police said the victim was walking his dog in Throne Wood when he was assaulted by three males who subjected him to sectarian abuse.
Throne Wood is a small wooded area that runs between Whitewell Road and Antrim Road.
The attack was reported to police on 31 August.
Detective Constable Majury said: "The victim suffered two suspected broken eye sockets and a broken nose. He was subjected to sectarian abuse. We are treating this as a sectarian hate crime.
"We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault or may have been in the area around the time the assault took place to contact detectives."