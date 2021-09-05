West Belfast: Man charged with attempted murder over stabbing
A 20-year old man has been charged with attempted murder after another man suffered stab wounds to his head in west Belfast.
It happened at about 10:50 BST on Saturday at Aspen Walk in the Twinbrook estate.
The injured man is in his 30s and was taken to hospital after the incident.
The arrested man has been also been charged with possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indicatable offence.
He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court in on Monday.