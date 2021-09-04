Covid-19: NI records seven coronavirus-linked deaths, 1,812 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Seven coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,401.
Another 1,812 cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, up from 1,248 on Friday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 205,985 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
The Department of Health does not been update its Covid-19 statistics dashboard at weekends so there are no new figures on the number of patients being treated in hospitals.
On Friday, there were 409 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down from 417 on Thursday.
There were 46 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, no change from Thursday.
Thirty-eight patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units are on ventilators.
Last updated 4 September at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,459,543 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
Last updated 4 September at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,112.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,703 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, up from 1,414 on Friday.
A total of 355,646 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 363 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up from 353 on Friday.
There are 52 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 55 on Friday.
Last updated 4 September at 16:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 6,871,433 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday.
Of those, 3,698,849 were first doses and 3,172,584 were second doses.
Last updated 3 September at 17:15
Source: Department of Health Ireland