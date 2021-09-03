Pat Hume: Tributes paid to 'extraordinarily strong' widow of John Hume
Pat Hume was the most "extraordinarily strong woman, with the softest, most gentle manner".
The widow of the late SDLP leader and Nobel prize winner John Hume died after a short illness on Thursday.
Mrs Hume worked alongside her husband from the beginning of the civil rights movement in Londonderry in the 1960s.
Former Irish President Mary McAleese paid tribute to Mrs Hume saying she was "the perfect partner" to John Hume.
Her death comes just over a year after the death of her husband.
"She was a nurturer, she was a coper," said Dr McAleese, who recently spent a day with Mrs Hume.
'An extravagantly wise woman'
In a statement on Thursday, the Hume family said they were "heartbroken", adding that she "died as she lived - surrounded by family, peacefully and generous to the end".
The family paid tribute to the medical staff who cared for their mother in her final days.
Speaking to Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster, Dr McAleese said John relied on Pat for her "wisdom and advice".
"Pat was an extravagantly wise woman, she had a huge wisdom," she added.
"I don't know anybody who I have met in my life who was more rounded and more grounded than Pat.
"She was able to synthesise common sense, compassion, political nous in a way that was really, really special and absolutely essential to John."
Dr McAleese said Mrs Hume "never looked for the limelight... but boy is she deserving of a mountain of praise."
'A tremendous legacy'
Foyle MP and current SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Mrs Hume has left "a tremendous legacy for everyone in Derry and across Ireland".
"John always said: 'I'm the parcel and Pat delivers me.'
"That was true," he added.
"I genuinely don't believe any of the of the things John achieved would have been possible without Pat.
"She just had such strength and also belief in what they were doing, she was as driven to bring about a peaceful, and just Ireland as he was."
"The people of Derry and the people of Ireland owe them both a great debt."
Pat Hume was, according to her husband, John his rock and key adviser throughout his long political career.
She was by his side during the dark years of the Troubles and shared in the credit for his many political achievements.
That influence was noted by the leading politicians who have paid tribute to the role she played in the peace process.
Irish President Michael D Higgins described her contribution to peace on the island as extraordinary.
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was among those who paid tribute to Mrs Hume on Thursday, describing her as "a gracious, determined force behind the achievement of peace in Ireland".
Mrs Clinton added that the Humes "made the world a better place and set an example for us all".
Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan said there was a "real sense of loss" following her death.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said she was a "a strong and determined person whose immense contribution to our peace is recognised across this island and across the world".
Mrs Hume's work continued during the Troubles, through to the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.
She ran operations on the ground, manning her husband's Foyle constituency office dealing with community issues, housing and poverty in Derry.
Mrs Hume, a former teacher, was awarded the Irish Red Cross Lifetime Achievement award in 2018.
A foundation honouring John and Pat Hume's peace and reconciliation work was launched in November last year.