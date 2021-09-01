Brian Phelan: Murder trial under way after stabbing
By Cormac Campbell
BBC News NI South East Reporter
- Published
The trial has begun of a man accused of the murder of 33-year-old Brian Phelan from Bessbrook, in County Armagh.
Daniel Martin James Carroll, 30, of Edward Street in Portadown, denies murdering Mr Phelan.
Mr Phelan died on 26 July, 2018 after being stabbed five times in Carrivekeeney Road near Newry.
On Wednesday, a court heard that the defendant was known to Mr Phelan and they had arranged to meet that day about a proposed quadbikes sale.
Having met in Bessbrook, the two men travelled in Mr Phelan's blue Peugeot car to Carrivekeeney Road.
This is a long, steep lane that reaches a dead end for cars, but one which Mr Carroll's defence stressed is accessible from across a mountain path both on foot or on a small off-road vehicle such as a quad.
Version of events disputed
Newry Crown Court heard that in a previous statement Mr Carroll said that three men had appeared out of a field and attacked Mr Phelan.
He said he had tried to help but was warned not to do anything by the men who then fled.
This is a version of events disputed by the prosecution who argue that Mr Carroll attacked Mr Phelan.
"It's the prosecution case, perhaps unsurprisingly, that the existence and presence of these three men are an invention by the defendant," the prosecution QC said.
They said that Mr Carroll fled the scene in Mr Phelan's car.
'I'm dying'
The jury of seven men and five women were also shown photographs, maps and aerial videos of the location of Mr Phelan's murder as well as hearing from a number of witnesses.
They included friends of Mr Phelan who had been waiting for him at a nearby shop as well as two young sisters who saw a bleeding Mr Phelan in their garden following the attack.
The court heard that before his death Mr Phelan had called his girlfriend to say: "I'm dying."
Mr Phelan was pronounced dead at 15:56 BST.
Mr Carroll was arrested two hours later at a relatives' house in Newry city.
The trial is expected to take up to three weeks.