Dromore: Man arrested for murder of 84-year-old in June
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of an 84-year-old man in Dromore, County Tyrone, in June.
The elderly man died at an address on Blackwater Road on 30 June.
Police said a 54-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday morning.
An 85-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of withholding information and perverting the cause of justice. Both have been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.