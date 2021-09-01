PSNI review: Gordon Lyons calls for chief constable to resign
Stormont's economy minister has called on the chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to resign following the publication of a review into policing in south Armagh.
The DUP's Gordon Lyons said Simon Byrne was "tone deaf" to unionist concerns.
Published on Tuesday, it contained 50 recommendations including the closure of Crossmaglen police station.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson did not repeat the call, but said Mr Lyons spoke for the party.
When asked about it on The Nolan Show, Sir Jeffrey, who is due to meet Mr Byrne on Thursday, said he "not in the business of saying things in public before I have spoken to someone in private".
The review containing 50 recommendations found the PSNI lacks credibility in the area and officers generally regard the community with suspicion.
It also recommended "exploring" the relocation of memorials to murdered police officers in south Armagh stations.
Not for the first time, Unionists are calling for Simon Byrne's resignation - but there are no indications whatsoever he is contemplating his position.
Mr Byrne will expect to ride out this latest storm: Remember, if he does not volunteer to go, only the Policing Board can force the issue.
To be clear, the DUP is taking aim at aspects of the report, like cross-border policing and the relocation of memorials, which are not givens.
Mr Byrne has stated this himself.
They are issues to be explored at a future point and some will need political approval.
Mr Byrne will focus on implementing other things like more visible foot patrols and officers on bicycles - changes which have been drowned out by political noise coming, mainly, from outside South Armagh.
Mr Lyons told Good Morning Ulster that "people are sickened at the thought of memorials to RUC officers being moved".
"The chief constable, after the Bobby Storey funeral, had said he had recognised there was work to be done within the unionist community," he said.
"And since he has done nothing, he has only compounded the lack of confidence that the people feel.
"He seems to be completely tone deaf to the concerns of the unionist community at best, and at worst he understands their concerns and has decided to do nothing about it."
The East Antrim MLA said it was an "incredibly ill-judged report".
Sir Jeffrey has said it was "politically naïve document".
"I will speak to the chief constable tomorrow and I will make my position absolutely clear," he added.
"I really do not believe that this report has the support of unionists."
The DUP has previously called for the chief constable's resignation over the PSNI's handling of the Storey funeral last year.
Sir Jeffrey said he had received a "huge reaction" to the review from unionists in the past 24 hours.
"I'm going to tell [Simon Byrne] the strength of our opposition to what is proposed," he said.
Finance Minister Conor Murphy defended the report, saying it was about "building a better relationship with the community".
"If there are problems in unionist areas, do what we did, go and engage with the PSNI, articulate those problems, have them engage with the community and come up with solutions," said the Sinn Féin MLA for Newry and Armagh.
"There are over 50 recommendations in the report. At the core of it is building a better relationship with the community, of dealing with issues like response times, like access to policing.
"The issues of memorials, if you listened to the chief constable yesterday, are hugely sensitive and need to be dealt with in a respectful way. I agree with him on that.
"Unionism immediately seizes on this and presents it in the worse possible interpretation and looks for the chief constable to go."
Speaking on Tuesday, the chief constable said the PSNI had committed to closing the station and the next step was to work with the policing board.
Discussing the proposal to relocate memorials to murdered police officers, Mr Byrne said: "It's not about disrespecting their past, their sacrifices and the hole that's left in people's lives.
"The actual issue of memorials won't be one we will take forward immediately.
"We want to move carefully with people that are affected by any change, which is serving officers, the federation, people that have worked with us previously and their families and the associations which represent them to see how best we address these issues."