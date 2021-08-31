School bus disruptions affect Fermanagh and Tyrone
Hundreds of children in Fermanagh and parts of Tyrone will have to find alternative school transport on Wednesday amid disruption to buses.
The Education Authority (EA) said this was down to last-minute operational issues and Covid-19.
Buses will not operate on at least six routes including those serving schools in Maguiresbridge, Newtownbutler and Filemiletown.
An EA spokesperson apologised and thanked parents for their patience.
In a tweet, the EA published a list of routes affected.
These include:
- The F045 from Newtownbutler serving Maguiresbridge PS, St Mary's PS , (Maguiresbridge), St Ronan's PS, Bunscoil an Traonaigh, St Kevin's College & Enniskillen post primary schools
- The F049 from Derrylin serving St Ninnidh's PS, St Nailes PS & St Aidan's HS.
- The F051 from Newtownbutler serving Newtownbutler PS, St Mary's P (Newtownbutler), St Mary's PS (Maguiresbridge) & St Kevin's College
- The F061 from Derrygonnelly serving St Patrick's PS (Derrygonnelly), Killyhommon PS & Enniskillen post primary schools
- The F082 from Tempo serving St Mary's PS (Tempo), Tempo PS & Enniskillen post primary schools
- The F099 from Fivemiletown serving St Mary's PS (Fivemiletown), St Mary's PS (Brookeborough), Brookeborough PS and St Kevin's College.
"We're doing our best to get school transport back on the road," the spokesperson told parents.
"We appreciate your patience during these challenging times."