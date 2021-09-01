Catholic Seaview Primary School reopens with integrated status
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
The first Catholic school in Northern Ireland to formally change its status to integrated is to open its doors for pupils.
Former Education Minister Peter Weir approved the change of status for Seaview Primary in Glenarm in March.
The County Antrim school was subsequently congratulated by the film star Liam Neeson on its move.
It is opening for the 2021-22 school year as Seaview Integrated Primary School on Wednesday.
About 7% of pupils in Northern Ireland are taught in formally integrated schools.
They aim to enrol approximately equal numbers of Catholic and Protestant children, as well as children from other religious and cultural backgrounds.
'Looking at expanding'
Existing schools can change to become formally integrated as part of a process that includes a ballot of parents to find out if a majority favours integration.
Seaview Primary is the first Catholic maintained school in Northern Ireland to "transform" in this way.
The school's principal Barry Corr told BBC News NI that the number of pupils in the school had doubled to 88 since they announced plan to become integrated in 2018.
"Not only that, but the percentage of Catholics, Protestants and pupils from other backgrounds including different faiths and those associated with no faith is roughly 40/40/20," he said.
"It's almost the perfect integrated school so we're absolutely delighted.
"We hope that within five years we will reach our capacity of 121 pupils and we'll also be looking at expanding.
"It basically means that pupils can come to their local school and they can learn together, to learn what makes them different and what makes them the same.
"They'll understand that there's two historic traditions in Northern Ireland and we want them to grow up together and learn about that.
"We want them to grow up and look forward to a future of respect and love and understanding.
"I think there are a lot of Catholic schools where there are a mixture of Catholics and Protestants and pupils from other backgrounds who could look at this and be part of the integrated growth."
The Department of Education has a statutory duty to "to encourage and facilitate the development of integrated education".
In the New Decade, New Approach deal the executive also committed to "support educating children and young people from different backgrounds together".
However, that was in the context of a wider review of Northern Ireland's education system, which has not yet begun.
Famous supporters
Northern Ireland-born Liam Neeson is a long-time supporter of integrated education and has previously called for more schools to become integrated.
Rugby international Andrew Trimble and Gaelic football star Oisín McConville also told BBC News NI's The View programme in May that they wanted more children from different backgrounds to go to school together in Northern Ireland.
Other bids by Catholic schools in Castlerock in County Londonderry, Brollagh in County Fermanagh and Clintyclay near Dungannon in County Tyrone to transform to integrated status have been rejected in recent years.
Carrickfergus Central Primary in County Antrim and Harding Memorial Primary and Brefne Nursery School - both in Belfast - will also open to pupils on Wednesday having transformed to become integrated schools ahead of the 2021-22 school year.