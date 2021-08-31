Covid-19: Economy minister calls for plans to end restrictions
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
The Stormont executive must now "set out a path" for ending Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland, the economy minister has said.
First Minister Paul Givan previously said he wanted all regulations lifted by the end of September.
Gordon Lyons, Mr Givan's DUP colleague, has said he "absolutely" supports that view.
The five-party executive will meet on Wednesday to discuss the remaining restrictions.
Hospitality businesses have been calling on ministers to agree to remove restrictions such as social distancing and table service requirements, which they say have damaged trade.
Nightclubs in Northern Ireland also remain closed, unlike in the rest of the UK.
In the Republic of Ireland, ministers are discussing phased plans to end almost all restrictions by 22 October.
Mr Lyons said he wanted the Stormont executive to provide certainty to the public and businesses in Northern Ireland.
"We need to start moving on these issues, we have to take into account the impact on the economy, the health service and society more generally," he told BBC News NI on Tuesday.
"Although we have a steady number of cases, we have had a massive reduction in the number of hospitalisations compared to January and February."
The minister added that with vaccination rates continuing to rise, it was "inevitable" that restrictions needed to end.
"As an executive we've all said we want these restrictions to end as soon as possible, taking all the evidence on board including the economic and health data as well," said Mr Lyons.
Other parties have not stated yet if they support ending restrictions by the end of next month.
Sinn Fein's Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill previously said the executive needed to remain "cautious", while the SDLP's Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said it was "naïve" to set a date in place.
What measures currently remain in place?
Although many Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted in Northern Ireland since lockdown eased in April, ministers have retained some measures.
No more than 10 people from three households can meet indoors at a private home.
Face masks are still required by law to be worn in a number of settings including shops and on public transport.
Social distancing laws currently require a minimum of 1m (3ft) in retail and shopping centres, indoor hospitality settings and indoor visitor attractions.
Hospitality businesses are required to operate table service only for drinks, and must record customer details for contact tracing.
Nightclubs in Northern Ireland also remain closed, and dancing is not permitted at indoor venues where music is played.