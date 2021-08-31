BBC News

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill tests positive for Covid-19

By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent

Published
Related Topics
image sourcePAcemaker
image captionMichelle O'Neill said she would remain in self-isolation

Northern Ireland's deputy first minister Michelle O'Neill has announced that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

The vice president of Sinn Féin tweeted that she would remain in self-isolation and hopes to return to her public duties next week.

"I am thankful to have had two doses of the vaccine," she added.

"Executive Office Minister Declan Kearney will take forward departmental business in the meantime."

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

BBC News NI understands a meeting of the Stormont Executive due to happen on Wednesday has been postponed until next week, due to Ms O'Neill's illness.

Related Topics

More on this story