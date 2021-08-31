Aidan O'Brien: Inquiry into urology consultant to begin next week
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
The inquiry into the clinical practice of a urology consultant at the Southern Trust will officially start next week.
More than a thousand patients' records were recalled, as a result of concerns about the work of Aidan O'Brien.
Two more expert members have been appointed to the panel and the terms of reference have been published.
A patient recall began in October 2020, after clinical concerns were raised and the health minister announced plans for a public inquiry in November 2020.
The inquiry team will officially begin work on Monday 6 September.
Public inquiries are set up to uncover the truth following scandals or perceived injustices.
They have the power to compel people to give testimony, and gather other forms of evidence.
Christine Smith QC was appointed chair in March 2020.
The Department of Health has announced Dr Sonia Swart, a consultant haematologist, as an expert member of the panel.
Mr Damian Hanbury, a consultant urologist, has been named as an assessor for the inquiry.
In a written statement to the assembly, Health Minister Robin Swann said the patients and families affected remained in his thoughts.
"I would like to again acknowledge the upset, distress and anxiety these matters have caused," he said.
"Patients and families affected and who have concerns are encouraged to avail of the support which the Southern Trust has made available, including the Family Liaison Service and related support services."