PSNI review recommends Crossmaglen station closure
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
Northern Ireland's most fortified police station at Crossmaglen in south Armagh should close, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said.
It is part of a policing outlook which is seen in the surrounding community as "militaristic".
A review containing 50 recommendations also said assault rifles should no longer be carried as routine by officers on patrol duties.
Consideration should be given to using Irish in messages and signs, it said.
The report also recommended "exploring" the relocation of memorials to murdered police officers in south Armagh stations.
"Memorials commemorating the past have a profound impact on the police culture of today," it stated.
"This is particularly relevant in south Armagh where the level of police loss was great.
"The review suggests the station working environment in south Armagh has a negative impact on the mindset of police officers who work there, extending to those who have no lived experience of conflict."
"Significant trust and confidence issues" between the local community and the police were identified by the report.
It was launched after a social media post by Chief Constable Simon Byrne sparked anger in December 2019.
It showed him posing for a photo outside Crossmaglen Station with officers holding rifles.
Some nationalist politicians criticised him, saying the image was offensive to the local community.
The review into the style and tone of policing in south Armagh has resulted in a 170-page report published by the PSNI on Tuesday.
News of the recommended closure of Crossmaglen Station had been leaked weeks ago, following a briefing involving the Policing Board.
During the Troubles, south Armagh was one of the most dangerous areas to police due to IRA attacks - in 1975 then Secretary of State Merlin Rees labelled it "bandit country".
It led to heavily-fortified security installations and watchtowers being built, many of them by the Army.
An estimated 2,400 bombings and shootings took place in south Armagh between 1970 and 1993.
But today the threat level is lower than other areas.
Of 53 security-related incidents in Northern Ireland last year, none were in south Armagh and the last terrorist incident recorded was in 2015.
The greatest risk to officer safety is "presented by criminality and roads", the report stated.
'A separation from the past'
The report found the PSNI lacks credibility in the area - but there is no evidence of "a rejection of policing".
Officers generally regard the community with suspicion and it is a barrier to building a relationship built on respect and trust.
One of the main recommendations is the closure of Crossmaglen Police Station and disposing of the site within the next five years.
The base "does not provide a positive or effective policing presence", the report stated.
A new station on an out-of-town site would signal "a separation from the past", but is not achievable in the current financial climate.
Despite Crossmaglen being arguably the better location, the area's policing will in future be provided solely from a redeveloped station 10 miles away in Newtownhamilton, the report added.
It would be renamed South Armagh Police Station.
"One potential consideration may be the use of Irish language messaging on signage outside South Armagh Police Station in line with commitments under the Fresh Start Agreement," the report stated.
It also recommended that G36 assault rifles, which appeared in the photograph Mr Byrne shared on social media, should no longer be carried by patrols as standard.
Instead they should require the authorisation of an inspector.
Crossmaglen Police Station is staffed by 11 officers who live on site during shifts of three-to-four days at a time.
'Opportunity for change'
The station has limited opening hours to the public at three days per week.
On average it gets one call a day for assistance, compared to 15 a day at Newtownhamilton Station.
Speaking at an event marking the publication of the report, Mr Byrne said: "Some of these findings make for challenging reading."
"They reflect that we have not made the progress in south Armagh that we have in other areas and that our approach to policing does not currently reflect the needs and priorities of the local community.
"We are ready to act on the opportunity for change."