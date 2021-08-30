Investigations under way after Maghaberry death
- Published
A series of investigations are under way after a man died in custody at Maghaberry Prison.
The Northern Ireland Prison Service said a 53-year-old man died on Saturday was not Covid-related.
The Irish News has reported that the man was Thomas Davidson who had been charged with killing his partner, Kathleen Brankin, at a glamping resort near Limavady on 12 July.
Police said a post-mortem examination would be carried out.
The Prison Service confirmed that police, the coroner and the Prisoner Ombudsman had launched investigations.
Both Mr Davidson and Ms Brankin were from Newtownabbey.
She was stabbed and was found on decking at the site in Swann's Bridge, where the couple had been staying.