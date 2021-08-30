Covid-19: Northern Ireland EDs remain under 'extreme pressure'
- Published
Three Northern Ireland health trusts have appealed for people to stay away except in cases of medical emergency.
It is the second day emergency departments (ED) in Northern Ireland have been under "extreme pressure".
More than 60 people are currently waiting in Altnagelvin Hospital ED, with 24 waiting to be admitted to the hospital, according to the Western Trust.
The Ulster and Craigavon hospitals also said they were under extreme pressure.
In a tweet, the Southern Trust said Craigavon ED was "very busy", with staff expecting the department to "get even busier".
"Expect extremely long waiting times as Covid-19 continues to impact on bed pressures," said the tweet.
Craigavon ED is already v. busy this am & will get even busier later this BH Monday. Expect EXTREMELY long waiting times as Covid-19 continues to impact on bed pressures. Staff continue to work v. hard to see everyone. You can call (GP) Out of Hours for serious urgent problems pic.twitter.com/8ceTb2EYWm— Southern Trust (@SouthernHSCT) August 30, 2021
The South Eastern Trust said the Ulster Hospital was under extreme pressure and asked people to consider other options of care if their condition was not urgent.