Pat Hume, widow of John Hume, has died
Pat Hume, the widow of the late SDLP leader and Nobel prize winner John Hume, has died.
Mrs Hume worked alongside her husband from the beginning of the civil rights movement in Londonderry in the 1960s.
Her work continued during the Troubles, through to the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.
Mrs Hume ran operations on the ground, manning Mr Hume's Foyle constituency office dealing with community issues, housing and poverty in Derry.
Her death comes just over a year after the death of her husband last August.
A foundation honouring John and Pat Hume's peace and reconciliation work was launched in November last year.
In a statement, Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said: "Pat's compassion, fortitude and strength of character was a driving force behind the peace process".
The current SDLP leader paid tribute to the leadership Mrs Hume gave the people of Derry throughout her life.
"Without Pat Hume, there would have been no peace process in Ireland, that's the simple truth," he said.
Tributes were also paid by Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin who described Mrs Hume as John's "partner in family life and in political life".
"Pat and John worked side by side for decades, she was his trusted adviser at key political moments and his anchor in their beloved Derry," Mr Martin said.
Former NI Secretary Julian Smith said Pat Hume was an incredible person and a "key player in bringing peace to Northern Ireland".