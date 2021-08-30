Derry: Man released over masked men mural shooting
- Published
A man arrested in connection with shots fired at a commemoration in Londonderry earlier this month has been released.
The 30-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act after a raid on a house in Derry on Saturday evening.
Police said the incident, which took place on 20 August, remains under investigation.
Footage on social media had showed two masked men firing shots in front of a mural of INLA hunger striker Michael Devine in Galliagh.
Unionist politicians had criticised the police response and called for a full investigation.
Police said there was "a significant police operation in place" at the time of the incident.