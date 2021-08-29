Afghanistan: NI naval officer's relief as Afghan family rescued
- Published
A Northern Ireland naval officer has spoken of his relief that his Afghan interpreter's family is now in a "safe place" and set to travel to Ireland.
Tim McCullough served in Helmand province in 2012, where he worked with 18-year-old Bilal.
Bilal now lives in Australia but was told he had one month to return to his home country or the Taliban would kill his family.
Mr McCullough said Bilal cried when he heard they had been rescued.
"He is a very hard man, but actually to be able to see him when I told him, he broke down and cried," he told BBC News NI.
"His wife couldn't believe his reaction either - he is just such a relieved, elated man.
"He never thought that when he rang me that the outcome would be that the UK and Ireland would come together and bring his family out of Afghanistan."
Previously Mr McCullough, from Bangor, County Down, had described how the Taliban were knocking on Bilal family's door every day.
Safe country
Bilal's mother, along with his brothers, sisters and a niece are expected to arrive in Ireland later this week.
North Down MP Stephen Farry had raised Bilal's family's case with the Home Office after being contacted by Mr McCullough.
"Stephen Farry I approached to say, I really need to help this person, what can you do?" Mr McCullough added.
"He approached Simon Coveney (Irish Foreign Affairs Minister) within the Irish government as well as speaking to the British government and with collaboration they have effectively gained a safe passage [for the family] to go to a safe country and come to Ireland for safety.
"They have got a level of support from other nations to make this happen, but effectively Stephen Farry has managed to get this family safe.
"Roderic O'Gorman, the Irish government minister also played a pivotal role in making this happen.
"They are now in a really great place and will be in Ireland very shortly.
"The Irish (government) have got them refugee status.
"They will do a quarantine period, and then starts the period of integrating them into the Irish system."
Mr McCullough added that ultimately the plan would be for Bilal to visit his family in Ireland, when coronavirus restrictions are eased.
"He is going to come and stay in my house and then we will travel down and see his family in the Republic of Ireland," he said.
"He is excited.
"I have told him to pack a warm coat, because Bangor is not quite as warm as where he is."