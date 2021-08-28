Derry: Man arrested after shots fired at republican mural
- Published
A man has been arrested in connection with shots fired at a commemoration in Londonderry last Friday.
The 30-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act after a raid on a house in Derry on Saturday evening.
Footage on social media had showed two masked men firing shots in front of a mural of INLA hunger striker Michael Devine in Galliagh.
A number of items were also seized and the man has been taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning.
Unionist politicians had criticised the police response and called for a full investigation.
Police said there was "a significant police operation in place" at the time of the incident.