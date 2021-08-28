Belfast: Man arrested after serious sexual assault
- Published
A 29-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was seriously sexually assaulted in Belfast in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The woman was attacked near Donegall Quay/Queen's Bridge between 12.45 and 2.30 BST.
Police want to hear from anyone who saw a man in a black jacket and ripped black trousers, who was about 6ft tall.
The man was walking with a woman who was wearing a white dress with black spots.
They also want to speak to another couple in a car who stopped and spoke to the woman.