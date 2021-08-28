Covid-19: Six more deaths and 1,430 new cases in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Six coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,343.
Another 1,430 cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, down from 1,875 on Friday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 196,863 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
While the Department of Health's dashboard is not updated at the weekend, on Friday there were 383 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up from 376 on Thursday.
There were 45 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up from 41 on Thursday.
Last updated 28 August at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,438,420 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland.
Of those, 1,281,246 are first doses and 1,157,174 are second doses.
Last updated 28 August at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,092.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,875 cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday, up from 1,866 on Thursday.
A total of 346,070 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 326 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down from 331 on Thursday.
There are 59 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 61 on Thursday.
Last updated 27 August at 18:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 6,736,217 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Friday.
Of those, 3,649,203 were first doses and 3,087,014 were second doses.
Last updated 27 August at 18:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland