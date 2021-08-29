New destinations added to Northern Ireland travel green list
A further seven destinations have been added to Northern Ireland's travel green list.
The Azores, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania and Switzerland were added at 04:00 BST on Monday.
Anyone travelling to Northern Ireland from those destinations does not need to quarantine, although they must fulfil other criteria.
Montenegro and Thailand have been added to the red list.
There have been no changes to the amber list.
People arriving from all red list countries must provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken up to three days before departure and complete a UK passenger location form within 48 hours of departure.
They then must book and enter hotel quarantine for 10 days after arrival.
Passengers from green list countries must also provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken up to three days before departure.
They also must book and pay for a day two Covid-19 PCR test and complete a UK passenger locator form within 48 hours of departure.
Provided they do this there is no need to self-isolate on arrival and they also do not need to book a day-eight Covid-19 test.
The changes to the list are the same which have come into effect for travellers to Great Britain.
It is the responsibility of people travelling out of Northern Ireland to check the entry rules for their destination, which can change at short notice.
Some countries only allow fully vaccinated visitors, or insist on a quarantine period.