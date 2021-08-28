Royal Black Institution marks 'Last Saturday' with 28 parades
- Published
The Royal Black Institution will hold its traditional "Last Saturday" demonstrations later for the first time since 2019.
Traditionally, the parades involve 17,000 members with accompanying bands at six locations across Northern Ireland.
This year there will be 28, smaller, local parades, to avoid larger crowds gathering during the ongoing pandemic.
The 2020 parades were cancelled and replaced by wreath-laying ceremonies.
Sovereign grand master Reverend William Anderson, said: "Throughout this terrible pandemic, the Royal Black Institution has played a responsible role, cancelling meetings and processions in a bid to help curtail the spread of the virus.
"As a civic-minded and Christian organisation, many of our members played active roles in helping the sick and shielding."
Each of the "Local Last Saturday" parades will feature a short religious service and a celebration of the 100th anniversary of Northern Ireland.
Last month, the institution's traditional Sham Fight at Scarva in County Down was cancelled for a second year due to Covid-19.
The event, usually held on 13 July, is a theatrical re-enactment of the victory of King William III over the Catholic King James II at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.
The Royal Black Institution urged everyone attending Saturday's parades to comply with Covid-19 health regulations and guidance, and to follow directions given by police and event marshals.