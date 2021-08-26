Stormont payout for institutional abuse victims over data breach
- Published
Stormont is to pay more than £100,000 to a group of historical institutional abuse victims after their personal details were leaked, their lawyer says.
They were among 251 recipients of a monthly newsletter email that was sent without their names being anonymised.
The email was sent on behalf of Brendan McAllister, the interim advocate for victims of institutional abuse.
An inquiry into the data breach found there had been a "procedural error" in the office of the victims' advocate.
It is understood the total figure to be paid out to the group of 38 people is between £100,000 and £200,000.
BBC News NI has asked Stormont's Executive Office, which oversees the advocate's office, for a comment about the settlement.
In September last year the Executive Office said it was in negotiations with some of the email recipients who were seeking compensation in respect of the leak of their details.
The incident, which happened in May 2020, was described as a "massive breach of confidence" for victims, with their email addresses made visible to everyone who received the newsletter.
Some victims called for Mr McAllister to resign.
He apologised but said he would remain in post until a full-time commissioner for institutional abuse victims was appointed.
'Favourable conclusion'
Pre-legal action letters were issued by legal firm KRW Law on behalf of 38 people who were affected by the data breach.
The firm set out claims for misuse of private information and violations of both data protection and human rights.
On Thursday the solicitor representing the group said extensive discussions had led to an agreement before proceedings were issued at the High Court.
Owen Beattie of KRW Law said a "six-figure settlement" had been agreed for his clients.
"We commend the efforts of the parties involved in bringing this litigation to a favourable conclusion," he said.
It is understood the terms of the settlement required approval at ministerial level, which KRW Law said was confirmed by Executive Office lawyers on Thursday.
A separate group of victims whose details were leaked are also seeking damages and are being represented by another legal firm, Phoenix Law.
Their solicitor Claire McKeegan said they were taking legal action and the case was due to go before the High Court for a review next month.
"So far no reasonable offer has been made to our clients and this action will proceed," she told BBC News NI.