Covid-19: Four more Covid-related deaths and 1,550 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Four coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,332.
Another 1,550 cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday, down from 1,771 on Wednesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 193,558 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 376 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, down from 388 on Wednesday.
There are 41 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 43 on Wednesday.
Last updated 26 August at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,428,676 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday.
Of those, 1,275,554 are first doses and 1,153,122 are second doses.
Last updated 26 August at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Eighteen coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,092.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 2,051 cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, up from 1,571 on Tuesday.
A total of 342,329 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began.
There are 323 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, which is the same as on Tuesday.
There are 56 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, which is the same as on Tuesday.
Last updated 25 August at 19:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 6,675,404 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Tuesday.
Of those, 3,629,205 were first doses and 3,046,199 were second doses.
Last updated 25 August at 19:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland