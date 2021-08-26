Waiting lists: 53% wait more than a year to see consultant
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
More than half of patients waiting for a first consultant appointment in Northern Ireland are still waiting longer than a year.
The latest figures from the Department of Health cover April to June 2021.
They show that overall, 348,867 people are waiting for a first appointment - an increase of almost 14,000 on the previous quarter, and a rise of 38,946 compared to the same time last year.
Fifty-three percent (184,873) are waiting 52 weeks or more.
In this last quarter, the healthcare system was trying to restore services as Covid-19 case numbers fell, before the Delta variant took hold.
More people were seen in the three months to June (82,788), compared to the previous quarter (71,404).
That's more than twice as many as were seen in the same period last year (34,645).
The ministerial target is that at least half of all those waiting should be seen within nine weeks. But that target was breached for 285,937 patients (82%).
Diagnostic services taking longer
For the 112,915 people waiting for inpatient and day case admission, the picture is as bleak.
More than 91,000 have waited longer than the ministerial target of 13 weeks, and 66,287 of those have been on a list for a year or more.
On top of the regular waiting lists, separate figures for cataract treatment show 13,306 people are waiting for a first consultant-led appointment.
Diagnostic services are taking longer too.
The number of people on the list for tests is 145,301, up more than 8,000 on the previous quarter (5.9%) but down slightly on the same time last year (149,403).
But a third of them (48,543) are waiting longer than six months.
The ministerial targets state that at least 50% of first appointments should happen within nine weeks, 55% of inpatient and day case admissions should take place within 13 weeks, and overall, no-one should wait longer than a year for a service.
But those targets are being breached for the majority of patients across the board.