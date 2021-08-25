Belfast: Police car hit by breeze block thrown from tower
- Published
Police officers on patrol in north Belfast have been attacked with a breeze block thrown from a high-rise flat on to the roof of their car.
It happened at Churchill House in the New Lodge at 20:50 BST on Tuesday.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it was a "deliberate and reckless attack" on the officers.
It said it was the second attack on a police vehicle in north Belfast within three days - a missile was thrown from a block of flats on Saturday evening.
PSNI Ch Insp Darren Fox said the incident on Tuesday was "reprehensible" and had caused substantial damage to the car.
"It is extremely fortunate that none of the officers inside the vehicle were injured," he said.
"If it wasn't for the fact that this was an armoured vehicle there is no doubt whatsoever that one of my officers could have been very seriously injured or worse."
The officers targeted in both incidents had been "working diligently to protect and fight crime in the areas they serve", he said.
He described the incidents as "attacks on the community as a whole".
"It is commendable that all of the officers involved, whilst shook up, continued to work their shifts, responding to calls and protecting those most vulnerable who need our help and assistance."
Detectives want anyone with information about the attacks to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.