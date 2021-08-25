World War One: Police investigate Dromore memorial vandalism
- Published
A collection of metal Tommy figures depicting World War One soldiers have been vandalised in the Market Square in Dromore, County Down.
Police received a report of the damage on Tuesday and said they were investigating criminal damage.
The figures were donated to a branch of the Royal British Legion by Ulster Unionist councillor Kyle Savage last May.
He said it was disappointing that they had been vandalised.
"I gifted that out of my own budget when I was deputy lord mayor for the people of Dromore," he said.
"We've worked hard to involve everybody and put a lot of effort into keeping the town clean.
"There's been a few incidents of anti-social behaviour going on over the past few weeks.
"Do the honourable thing and hand yourselves in and wise up."
The figures in the Market Square are metallic silhouettes of British World War One soldiers, who were nicknamed Tommies.
The figures were ripped from the railings to which they were attached.
The Royal British Legion said it was "disappointed to hear of this act of vandalism".
"War memorials honour the memory of the armed forces personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice for us to enjoy the freedom we have today," said the legion.
"They deserve to be treated with the utmost respect."
Alliance Party councillor Sorcha Eastwood said the vandalism was disgusting.
"It is a beautiful display and really means a lot to so many people and I know how much effort is put into the upkeep of it," she said.
"[It's] really sick that anyone would seek to destroy such a special and sacred thing. I sincerely hope the culprits are caught."