Police step up Moygashel patrols after Dungannon Park trouble
Police have stepped up patrols in Moygashel, County Tyrone, after a confrontation between two groups of people in Dungannon Park.
Officers believe stones were thrown and a nearby car was damaged during the incident at about 23:35 on 17 August.
There were reports on social media of a gang of masked men patrolling the park.
Sinn Féin MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Michelle Gildernew, condemned it as "an attempt to mark territory".
"Pictures of this were shared on social media with racist captioning and I would condemn this outright," she said.
"I would appeal for calm and call on those in positions of influence in political unionism to demonstrate measured and responsible leadership before someone is killed or seriously injured by loyalist criminal gangs and the Police Service of Northern Ireland must do all in its power to ensure there is no repeat of this intimidation."
Sgt Lee Taggart said a verbal altercation between two groups continued after the police arrived and "enquiries are continuing" into the circumstances.
He continued: "The PSNI does not tolerate any type of vigilante activity and we would caution any individual or group against taking the law into their own hands."