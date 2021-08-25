MoT tests: Consultation to hold tests every other year
- Published
The Department for Infrastructure has started a consultation on whether MoT tests should be carried out every two years in Northern Ireland.
The tests, which assess if a vehicle is safe to be on the roads, are carried out annually for most motorists.
However, Covid-19 disruption and cracks detected in some vehicle lifting equipment at centres caused delays.
What the department refers to as its "call for evidence" remains open until 19 October.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said as Northern Ireland moved towards "recovery" from the pandemic, "now is the right time to ask the public and those with a direct interest in MoT testing, road safety and environmental protection and others for their views".
"I realise there will be those who favour a change in the frequency of MoT testing and others opposed to any change to the current process," she explained.
"Therefore, I would encourage everyone with an interest to respond to this call and clearly put forward their views with supporting evidence where possible."
Currently, cars and motorcycles are only required to go through a test in Northern Ireland when they are four years old.
Light goods vehicles that weigh under 3,500kg are first tested from three years old.
Full testing capability across 15 centres resumed in July.
Temporary Exemption Certificates (TECs) had been issued to enable motorists to stay on the road, with some extended into 2022.
However, individual owners are responsible for ensuring their vehicles are roadworthy.
In January 2020, all MoTs were suspended after the Driver and Vehicle Agency said it had not received "sufficient assurance" on the effectiveness of repairs to faults which were detected in 48 out of 55 lifts at centres.
An inspection had previously found "signs of cracking" in the structures.
Centres subsequently remained closed at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, later reopening in a limited form to ensure social distancing rules were in place.
In the 12 months to January 2020, just under one million MoTs were carried out in NI. Fewer than 200,000 were carried out in the following 12 months.
Announcing the proposals for biennial tests, the minister said road safety was "a priority" for her.
After the call for evidence, Ms Mallon is expected to consider the findings and there could be further engagement and a formal consultation before any changes come into force.