BBC NI Spotlight programme receives Docs Ireland award
- Published
BBC NI's investigative current affairs programme Spotlight has been awarded the outstanding contribution to documentary film by Docs Ireland.
Spotlight first aired in 1973 and has since broken major stories, including the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scandal and illegal dog-fighting rings.
Jeremy Paxman, Gavin Esler and Alex Thomson are among those to work on the programme over the years.
Docs Ireland said BBC NI Spotlight's work had been "exceptional".
Two years ago, it broadcast the much-lauded series Spotlight on The Troubles: A Secret History, fronted by Darragh MacIntyre, Jennifer O'Leary and Mandy McAuley.
Stephen Hackett, head of programming at Docs Ireland, said the team "have told essential stories, investigated corruption, and examined a wide range of socio-political issues that impact all our lives".
A range of Spotlight's work will be shown at the Ulster Museum as part of this year's Docs Ireland festival.
Spotlight editor Gwyneth Jones said it was an honour to receive the award.
"It's a reflection of almost 50 years on the air and acknowledges the team's commitment to telling significant stories, asking hard questions and holding to account," she said.