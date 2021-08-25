Edwin Poots 'intending to run' in 2022 assembly election
DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has said he intends to stand in the next Northern Ireland Assembly election.
It comes after party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson signalled his intention to run as a candidate in Mr Poots' Lagan Valley constituency.
It could mean the DUP running three candidates in a constituency where it currently holds two out of five seats.
Sir Jeffrey is currently an MP at Westminster.
However he intends to become first minister of Northern Ireland if the DUP wins the election - due in May 2022 - and he needs to be a member of the assembly (MLA) to do so.
The man he would replace as first minister, Paul Givan, also represents Lagan Valley in the assembly.
Speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme, Mr Poots said: "I don't know what the future holds and I don't believe in speculating but at this moment in time I intend to carry out this role until the next election and stand in the next election, that is most likely my intention and in the meantime, we'll take things from there.
"I was never a career politician so politics has happened for me. I could live outside of politics but at this moment in time, it is not my intention to leave politics. It is my intention to continue.
"I need to reflect on what my constituency are saying to me and the feeling that I am getting is that my constituency want me to stay on and do the job and I will work with them on that."
If Sir Jeffrey was elected as an MLA he would have to step down as an MP, which would lead to a Westminster by-election
Mr Poots said he "wouldn't rule out" standing in a by-election if that happened.
"I have no preference, I'm very relaxed about it," he said.
"I have been in politics since 1996 and I've had a pretty long career so I will take whatever challenges 2022 brings to me and face them head on.
"I wouldn't rule that [Westminster] out but I've always enjoyed being up at Stormont.
"These are all things we need to sit down and have a conversations about going forward. I want to see the DUP do well for the benefit of unionism and the benefit of the wider public in Northern Ireland."
Mr Poots initially defeated Sir Jeffrey in the DUP's first ever leadership contest earlier in the year.
However, he was forced to resign within weeks following an internal party revolt over his decision to proceed with the appointment of Mr Givan as first minister.
Sir Jeffrey then stood again for party leader and was elected unopposed.
At the time, he said he intended to return to Stormont from his current position at Westminster.
Until Tuesday, Sir Jeffrey had not declared which constituency he intended to stand in.